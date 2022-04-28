Q4 2022 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Good day. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Zak Calisto, the Founder and CEO of Karooooo.



During this presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for FY '23. Please read the disclaimer before you make any decisions. All reconciliations to non-IFRS metrics are in our earnings announcement, the 6-K published on our website.



Before we talk about our results of FY '22, we want to demonstrate to you the way we think about our business. As we have in charge an average change 50 billion per month per vehicle for what we do, the large impact at our solution as on businesses is often misunderstood or underestimated. Our platform helps our customers to transform their businesses. We allow them to be extremely efficient and competitive as they digitalize their on-the-ground operations. Fundamentally, our customers are able to do much more with less by using our platform.



We have been building our platform for over a decade and has evolved far beyond monit