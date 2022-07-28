Q1 2023 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Richard J. Schubert - Karooooo Ltd. - COO



I would like to welcome everyone to the Karooooo Quarter 1 Financial Year 2023 Earnings Presentation. I am Richard Schubert, the Group Chief Operating Officer. Karooooo management would advise all investors to review this disclaimer. Karooooo, which is listed on NASDAQ under the ticket KARO has 3 operational entities that we will review, Carzuka, Cartrack and Karooooo Logistics.



Mobility is core to all on-the-ground operations, and we are thinking beyond connected vehicles and equipment by providing a full platform to manage all on-the-ground operations. Our mission is to establish the leading on-the-ground operations cloud platform.



We solve problems by digitally transforming businesses. Our fleet management platform manages safety and visibility operations for our customers. Field worker management is helping SMEs like plumbers and ground servicing companies deliver. Logistics and delivery platforms help supermarkets and pharmacies with their on-time supply chain operations, while Carzuka is providing a safe and easy-to-use vehicle buying and se