Q2 2020 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Kingsoft Cloud's [second] (corrected by company after the call) quarter 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Ple



ase be advised that this conference is being recorded today. I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Nicole Shan, Investment Relations Manager of Kingsoft Cloud. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Nicole Shan - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd - Investment Relations Manager



Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. Kingsoft Cloud's second quarter 2020 earnings release was distributed already today and is available on our website at ir.ksyun.com as well as on global newswire sources.



On the call today from Kingsoft Cloud, we have our CEO, Mr. Yulin Wang, and our CFO, Mr. Haijian He.



Mr. Wang will review business operations and company highlights followed by Mr. He who will discuss financials and guidance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.<