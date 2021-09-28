Sep 28, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald - Managing Director



Hello. Welcome to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference for 2021. My name is Charles Duncan, and I'm a managing director and senior biotechnology analyst with firm's Equity Research department. This is -- this is day number two of our annual conference. And I have to say, this has been really a pretty wild year, this last year.



But it is a pleasure to introduce the next presenting Company that is Fluidigm. And with me today, I have the Company CEO, Christopher Linthwaite. Christopher, how are you doing today? Good to see you.



Christopher Linthwaite - Fluidigm - CEO



It's nice to see you, too, Charles. I really appreciate the invitation on behalf of the Fluidigm organization to the Cantor conference.



Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald - Managing Director



Well, thank you very much for joining us today. Unfortunately, at this point, I do not cover Fluidigm. So what I thought we would do is have you run through a PowerPoint presentation. Tell us a little bit