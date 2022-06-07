Landos Biopharma Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Tim Mayleben - Landos Biopharma, Inc - Interim President & CEO



Good morning. My name is Tim Mayleben, and I am the President and CEO of Landos Biopharma, Inc. I'm very happy to welcome you all to the Landos 2022 stockholders meeting.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to members of the Board and the business team who are with us today. The other members of the Board here today are Chris Garabedian, our Chairman; Tiago Girï¿½o; Roderick Wong; and Roger Adsett. Our officer here today is Patrick Truesdell, our Vice President and Controller. I would also like to introduce Meredith Friga of Ernst & Young LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm, who is available to respond to appropriate questions. And finally, I would also like to introduce Eric Blanchard and Madison Jones of Cooley LLP, our outside corporate counsel.



The meeting will now officially come to order. We will proceed with the formal business of the meeting as set forth in your notice of annual meeting and proxy statement. I have at this meeting a complete list of the stockholders o