Landos Biopharma Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Good day, and welcome to the Landos Biopharma 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Gregory Oakes, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Gregory Oakes - Landos Biopharma, Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks, Priscilla. Good morning. I'm Gregory Oakes, and I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos Biopharma, Inc. I'm very happy to welcome you to the Landos 2023 stockholders' meeting.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to members of the Board and business team who are with us today. The other members of the Board here today are Chris Garabedian, Fred Callori, Tiago GirÃ£o, Roger Adsett, and Tim Mayleben. Our officers here today are Fabio Cataldi, our Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Patrick Truesdell, our Vice President and Controller.



I would also like to introduce Meredith Friga of Ernst & Young LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm for our available to respond to appropriate questions. Finally, I wo