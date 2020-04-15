Q4 2020 Lakeland Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. We appreciate your patience. Welcome to the Lakeland Industries Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Mr. Charles Robertson. Sir, the floor is yours.



Charles D. Roberson - Lakeland Industries, Inc. - CEO, President, Secretary & Director



Okay. I'd like to begin with our safe harbor statement. Before we begin, parties are reminded that statements made during this call can contain forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of today, April 15, 2020.



Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and analysis made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, inc