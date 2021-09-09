Sep 09, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to your Lakeland Industries Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, parties are reminded that statements made during this call contain forward-looking information within the meanings of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of today, September 9, 2021.
Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and analysis made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, including business affairs, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent variants, expected future developments and other factors that management believes are appropriate under circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are factored into the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Comm
Q2 2022 Lakeland Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 09, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...