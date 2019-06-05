Jun 05, 2019 / 12:50PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. We are going to get started with our next presentation. Very pleased to have Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar, join us. Thanks so much for coming today, Sean.



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company(REIT)-CEO



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

So look, we were sort of talking about the history of outdoor a little bit. I mean the out-of-home business is quite dynamic these days, right? So just -- I wanted to start with your efforts to drive digital and data throughout the company and how that's impacting the industry more broadly.- Lamar Advertising Company()-Sure. Well, it really starts with the fact that our audience is intact, our eyeballs are growing, people are spending more time in their commutes than ever before. And the ad dollars are going to follow the audience. So with that as a backdrop, we are doing an awful lot to sort