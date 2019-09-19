Sep 19, 2019 / 12:50PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. Why don't we get started with our next session. I'm pleased to welcome to the stage Sean Reilly, the CEO of Lamar, a position he has held since 2011. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership roles at Lamar, including COO and President of Outdoor since 2001. Great. Thanks for being here.



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company(REIT)-CEO



Appreciate having me. Thanks.



Questions and Answers:

Let's start out and talk a little bit about the broader U.S. outdoor industry. The growth this year has been incredibly strong, up 7% overall. Growth is clearly coming from the larger markets. Can you talk about your view on sort of the sector growth and the factors that are driving this?- Lamar Advertising Company()-Yes. Great question. First of all, you've got an industry that's in the best place I've seen it, and I've been doing this a long ti