Nov 17, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company(REIT)-CEO&President
All right. Well, welcome, everybody, we appreciate your interest in Lamar, and we're going to have a, give or take, 20-minute presentation on Lamar. And then we'll take Q&A. My name is Sean Reilly, I'm the CEO; and with me is Jay Johnson, our CFO.
So Lamar company profile. We are the largest out-of-home advertising company in the U.S. by revenue. And also by market cap, we are the largest in the world. We are predominantly billboards, traditional billboards, that's 88% of what we do. But we also have a transit and airport division that we operate in our QRS. Our billboards are REIT qualified, as well as our logo division, which is about 5% of what we do. Those are also REIT qualified assets.
When you think about Lamar, you should think about just dominant player in small- and middle-sized markets across the whole of the domestic U.S. We -- about 80% of our footprint have an 80% or better market share. So we just tend to dominate in those markets. And we've been doing t
