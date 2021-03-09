Mar 09, 2021 / 02:45PM GMT

Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Global Head of EMT & Analyst



Welcome to Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Jason Bazinet with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar.



So Sean, maybe I could turn it over to you and maybe you can just give a brief overview of Lamar?



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company(REIT)-CEO&President



Sure. Great. And thanks for organizing, Jason, and thank you all for listening. Lamar is a billboard