May 23, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Yong Choe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP in Equity Research



I'd like to welcome everyone to JPMorgan's 51st Annual Telecom, Media and Communications Conference. My name is Richard Choe, and I work on this communication services and media team here at JPMorgan. I would like to welcome Sean Reilly, President and CEO of Lamar Advertising. Thank you for being here.



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company - CEO & President



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP in Equity ResearchI wanted to start off with, I guess, a part of the business that has consistently done well, and I think people have appreciated the strength of Lamar's business through, I guess, I would say, a much more volatile macroeconomic and advertising environment and that's the local business. Can you help people get a sense of why and how that's been so consistent? And then are you seeing that change at all over the last few months?