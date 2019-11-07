Q3 2019 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Olivia, and nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land, and thank you all for calling in today, and we certainly appreciate the time to talk to you and -- as you're listening to our presentation. We start every meeting with Michael LiCalsi, he's our General Counsel and Secretary. He's also President of Gladstone Administration, which is the administrator for all the Gladstone funds. So Michael, take it away.



Michael B. LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel &