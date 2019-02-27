Q4 2018 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2018, Earnings Call and Webcast Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, David Gladstone. Please go ahead, sir.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



All right, Chris. Thank you very much. Nice introduction. And welcome to the quarterly conference call with Gladstone Land, and thank you all for calling in. We really appreciate the time we have with you and hope we get some good questions at the end of this presentation.



Now we're going to move -- first, please feel free to come by and visit us if you're ever in the Washington, D.C., area. We're located in a nearby suburb, called McLean, Virginia, and if you have a chance to come by, you'll see some great team members here. We have over 65 people. We're managing about $2.5 billion in assets across our 4 public companies.



