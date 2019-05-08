Q1 2019 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation's First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019, Earnings and Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce to your host for today's conference, Mr. David Gladstone. Sir?
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
All right, thank you, Lauren. Nice introduction. And this is David Gladstone and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land, and thank you all for calling in today. We always appreciate taking time to listen to our questions that you give us and we think you would get a lot of information out of our presentation. We always start with our lawyer. Erich Hellmold is going to give the invitation to listen. Go ahead, Erich.
Erich Hellmold - Gladstone Land Corporation - Assistant General Counsel
Thanks, David, and good morning. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the
