Q1 2020 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call - Follow-Up Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Gladstone Land Corporation's first quarter ended March 31, 2020, conference call.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you, Stacy. It's a nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. And I thank all of you for calling in today.



We sure do appreciate you taking the time to listen to our presentation. Today's presentation is going to be an abbreviated version. If you want to listen to the full presentation that we did before: the IR page on our website that's at Gladstone Land. And go to events and presentation page, and you can listen to it as many times as you want.



We will start today with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. And he is the Pres