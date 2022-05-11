Q1 2022 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Donna, for that nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land, and thank you for calling in today. We appreciate you taking the time to listen to our presentation, and we're looking forward to some good questions.



We'll start with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary, and he's also President of Gladstone Administration. So Michael, take it away.



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securiti