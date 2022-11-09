Q3 2022 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

I will now turn the conference over to David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and President. Thank you. You may begin.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



All right. Thank you, Sherri. That was a nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. I want to thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate you taking time out of your day to listen to our presentation. We're going to start with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. He's also the President of Gladstone Administration, the administrator for all of our funds. Michael, go ahead.



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the