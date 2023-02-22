Q4 2022 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation fiscal year-end earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, CEO and President, David Gladstone. Thank you, David. You may begin.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you, Paul. That was a nice introduction. And this is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. This is also our year-end, so you get a double barrel place in our systems of things that we're going to tell you about. And thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate you taking the time to listen to our presentation. We always start off with Michael LiCalsi, he's our General Counsel and Secretary, and he is the President of Gladstone Administration, the administrator for all of the Gladstone funds. Michael, you're up.



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. To