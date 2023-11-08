Q3 2023 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land, and thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate the time you take to listen during our presentation. Before I begin the presentation, we're going to hear from Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and is Head of Administration. Michael?



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933, Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our future performance.



And these forward-looking statements involve certain risks