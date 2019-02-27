Feb 27, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2018, Earnings Call and Webcast Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, David Gladstone. Please go ahead, sir.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
All right, Chris. Thank you very much. Nice introduction. And welcome to the quarterly conference call with Gladstone Land, and thank you all for calling in. We really appreciate the time we have with you and hope we get some good questions at the end of this presentation.
Now we're going to move -- first, please feel free to come by and visit us if you're ever in the Washington, D.C., area. We're located in a nearby suburb, called McLean, Virginia, and if you have a chance to come by, you'll see some great team members here. We have over 65 people. We're managing about $2.5 billion in assets across our 4 public companies.
Q4 2018 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...