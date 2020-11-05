Q3 2020 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you, Donna. Nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. And I want to thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate taking the time -- you taking the time to listen to our presentation.



We'll start with Michael LiCalsi, he's the General Counsel and Secretary. He's also the President of Gladstone Administration, which is the administrator for all of the Gladstone funds, including this one.



Michael, it's your turn.



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David, an