Feb 25, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation Fiscal Year-end December 31, 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. David Gladstone. Thank you. You may begin.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Thank you, Jessie. Nice introduction. And this is David Gladstone and the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. We always appreciate the time we have with you to tell you about what we're doing, and this is our year-end. So we have a little extra stuff. So Michael LiCalsi is going to do his part. He's our General Counsel, and he's the President of Gladstone Administration. So Michael, go ahead.
Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, David, and Good morning. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 19
Q4 2020 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
