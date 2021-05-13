Q1 2021 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Gladstone Land's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and President. Thank you. You may begin.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you, Devin. That was a nice introduction, and this is David Gladstone and we welcome you to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land, and thank you again for all of you coming into this conference call and listening. And we'll start off with Michael LiCalsi, here's our General Counsel and Secretary, and he's President of Gladstone Administration, which is the administrator for all the Gladstone funds. Michael, go ahead.



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David, and good morning.



Today's report may include forward-looking statements un