Q2 2021 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Gladstone Land's second quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Mr. David Gladstone. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
And thank you, Laurel. That was a nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. Thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate you taking the time to listen to our presentation. We'll start with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. He's also President of Gladstone Administration, which is the administrator for all the Gladstone funds. Michael, go ahead.
Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, David, and good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933, the
