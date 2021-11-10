Q3 2021 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you for that nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference calls for Gladstone Land. And again, thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate you take time out of your day to listen to our presentation. We're first going to start with Erich. Erich Hellmold is in the office today for Michael LiCalsi. Erich is our Deputy General Counsel, and he is the -- also the -- one of the big guns in the administration side of our business. And that's the administrator for all the Gladstone funds.



Erich, why don't you start?



Erich Hellmold - Gladstone Land Corporation - Assistant General Counsel

