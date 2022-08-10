Q2 2022 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Second Quarter Earnings and Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and President. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Latania, for that nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. Thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate you taking time out of your busy day to listen to our presentation. We always start out with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel, Secretary, and he's also President of the administration side of the business. Michael?



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and