Q1 2023 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Gladstone Land Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Sherry. That was a nice introduction. This is David Gladstone. Welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land, and thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate the time to talk to you and listen to questions that you'll have and we start off, as we always do, with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. Michael, do you want to give your presentation?



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David, and good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including tho