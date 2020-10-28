Q3 2020 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Landmark Bancorp Q3 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Michael Scheopner. Please go ahead.



Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the third quarter and year-to-date 2020. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our third quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company.



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made during this presentation that discuss our hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, and our actual results could differ mat