Q4 2020 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Landmark Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Scheopner. Please go ahead.



Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending 2020. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our 2020 performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer for the company.



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made during this presentation that discuss our hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking stateme