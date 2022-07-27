Q2 2022 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to today's Landmark Bancorp second quarter earnings conference call. My name is Candice, and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to our host, Mr. Michael Scheopner, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the second quarter and year-to-date 2022. Joining the call with me today to discuss various aspects of our second quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan.



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made dur