Nov 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's Landmark Bancorp's Third Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to Michael Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's third quarter earnings and results of operations. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our third quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan.
Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of
Q3 2022 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...