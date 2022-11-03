Q3 2022 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's Landmark Bancorp's Third Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to Michael Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's third quarter earnings and results of operations. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our third quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan.



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of