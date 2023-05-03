Q1 2023 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the first quarter of 2023. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our first quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan.



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any stat