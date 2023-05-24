Landmark Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Michael Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Bancorp. Mr. Scheopner, the floor is yours.



Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. I'm Michael Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and it's my pleasure to serve as Chair of this meeting. Thank you for your time and attendance today.



We are holding our Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually this year because we believe that hosting a virtual meeting enables more of our stockholders to attend and participate in the meeting, and it allows our stockholders to participate from any location around the world with Internet access.



Before we move to the business at hand, there are a fe