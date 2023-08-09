Q2 2023 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the second quarter and year-to-date 2023. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our second quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan.



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point