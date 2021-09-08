Sep 08, 2021 / 06:40PM GMT

Jeff Osborne - Cowen Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. It's Jeff Osborne, and I'm joined by my colleague Josh Buchalter. I cover mobility technology more broadly. And Josh is on our semiconductor team, and he's taking point on a lot of the develop -- the research work on sensor technology for automotive in particular. So we're going to tag team this together. Very pleased to have Blair LaCorte joining us; he is the CEO of AEye.



And Blair, I think you are going to start with a few slides. But thanks so much for taking time out of your busy day for hopping on with us and giving us some insights into what AEye is up to.



Blair LaCorte - AEye, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. And listen, thanks for having us and for the people listening, thanks for investing your time. I realize this is the 10th session of the day. So hopefully, we will break through in our personalities so that at least keep you awake through the whole thing. So I'm going to go through 12 slides in less than 15 minutes and then hopefully get to some Q&A to get to the tougher quest