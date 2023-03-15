Q4 2022 AEye Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the AEye Q4 2022 and full year 2022 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Stephen Lambright, Chief Managing Officer (sic - "Chief Marketing Officer"). Please go ahead.
Stephen Lambright - AEye, Inc. - Chief Marketing Officer
Good afternoon and thank you for joining AEye's fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 earnings call. With me today are Matt Fisch, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Brown, Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier today, we announced our financial results for the fourth-quarter and full year 2022. A copy of our press release can be found on our website at investors.aeye.ai.
Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements as defined in the securities laws and regulations of the United States with reference to future events, future operating results, or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on
