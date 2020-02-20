Feb 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Today's call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Guillermo Ponce, CEO of VTR. Please go ahead.
Guillermo Ponce - VTR Finance B.V. - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Liberty Latin America's Full Year 2019 Investor Call. (Operator Instructions)
Today's formal presentation materials can be found under the Investor Relations section of Liberty Latin America's website at www.lla.com. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Today's remarks may include forward-looking statements, including the company's expectations with respect to its outlook and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical fact. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Additional information on factors or risks that could cause results to differ is available in Liberty Latin America's most recently filed Form 10-K. Li
Q4 2019 Liberty Latin America Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...