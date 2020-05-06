May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Today's call is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Betzalel Kenigsztein, Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Latin America.
Betzalel Sergio Kenigsztein - Liberty Latin America Ltd. - COO & Senior VP
Good morning, and welcome to Liberty Latin America's First Quarter 2020 Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's formal presentation materials can be found under the Investor Relations section of Liberty Latin America's website at www.lla.com. Following today's formal presentation, instructions will be given for a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Today's remarks may include forward-looking statement, including the company's expectation with respect to its outlook and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Additional information or fac
Q1 2020 Liberty Latin America Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
