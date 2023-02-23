Q4 2022 Liberty Latin America Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Today's call is being recorded.



And I'll now turn the call over to Aamir Hussain, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Liberty Latin America.



Aamir M. Hussain - Liberty Latin America Ltd. - Senior VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Liberty Latin America's Full Year 2022 Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's formal presentation materials can be found under the Investor Relations section of Liberty Latin America's website at www.lla.com. Following today's formal presentation, instructions will be given for a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Today's remarks may include forward-looking statements, including the company's expectations with respect to its outlook and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these stat