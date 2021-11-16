Q3 2021 Lilium NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Bjorn Scheib - Lilium N.V. - IR



So good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Lilium's Q3 2021 Business Update Conference Call. My name is Bjorn Scheib, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Lilium.



Before we start, let me just go through a couple of housekeeping items. This is a virtual conference call. (Operator Instructions) Management will first provide an update on our business progress during the third quarter of 2021. A brief question-and-answer session then will follow the formal presentation. We scheduled the call for approximately 45 minutes, including Q&A time.



Please note that this conference call is being recorded, and a recording will be posted on Lilium's Investor Relations page soon after the event. As a reminder, after yesterday market closing, we posted on our website our shareholder letter and the third in our series of blogs, which explains the key milestones on the way to aircraft certification. We warmly invite you to read these communications.



Before handing over to our CFO, Geoff Richardson, let me just give a reminder of the safe har