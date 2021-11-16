Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Bjorn Scheib - Lilium N.V. - IR
So good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Lilium's Q3 2021 Business Update Conference Call. My name is Bjorn Scheib, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Lilium.
Before we start, let me just go through a couple of housekeeping items. This is a virtual conference call. (Operator Instructions) Management will first provide an update on our business progress during the third quarter of 2021. A brief question-and-answer session then will follow the formal presentation. We scheduled the call for approximately 45 minutes, including Q&A time.
Please note that this conference call is being recorded, and a recording will be posted on Lilium's Investor Relations page soon after the event. As a reminder, after yesterday market closing, we posted on our website our shareholder letter and the third in our series of blogs, which explains the key milestones on the way to aircraft certification. We warmly invite you to read these communications.
Before handing over to our CFO, Geoff Richardson, let me just give a reminder of the safe har
Q3 2021 Lilium NV Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...