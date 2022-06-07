Jun 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Geoff Richardson - Lilium N.V. - CFO
Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Lilium N.V.'s Q1 2022 business update conference call. My name is Geoff Richardson, Chief Financial Officer of Lilium. Before we start, let me get into a couple of housekeeping items. This is a virtual conference call. And for the moment, all participants are in listen-only mode. We'll first give an update on progress since our last call in March. There will be time for questions after the formal presentation. We schedule the call for around 60 minutes, including Q&A time.
Please note that this conference call is being recorded. A recording will be posted on Lilium's Investor Relations page soon after the event. As a reminder, after yesterday's market close, we posted our shareholder letter and a technology video on our website. We invite you to look at them.
Before handing over to our Chairman, Tom Enders, let me just give a reminder that our presentation will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws that are subject to risks, uncertaint
Q1 2022 Lilium NV Earnings Call Transcript
