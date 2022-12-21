Lilium NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Michael Andersen -



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Board of Directors who authorized me to act as Chairperson of the Meeting, I would like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Lilium N.V. My name is Michael Andersen. I'm the Deputy CFO of Lilium N.V. Thank you for taking the time to register and to vote by proxy.



The company decided to organize the meeting in a hybrid form with the Chairperson and the Secretary of the Meeting present at the place of the meeting, while the rest of the participants are able to participate in the meeting via conference. Therefore, the following people are present in person at the Amsterdam Office of Freshfields, the place established for the meeting.



Myself, Michael Andersen, the Chairperson of the Meeting; Dirk-Jan Smit of Freshfields, whom I would like to formally appoint as the Secretary of the Meeting; Mark Maarschalkerweerd and David Hart of Freshfields as well as (inaudible) of PwC, who is the Auditor of Lilium N.V. In addition, the following persons from the Board of Directors are present via conference; Klaus Roewe, Barry En