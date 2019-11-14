Q3 2019 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the LiqTech International Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Thanks so much, Gary. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss LiqTech International's third quarter 2019 financial results.



I'm Robert Blum of Lytham Partners, I'll be your moderator for today's call. Joining us on today's call for the company is Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Sune, let me remind listeners that following the conference call, there will be a open Q&A session. You should also note that a replay of this call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call and that a transcript of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company website shortly.



Before we