LiqTech International Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jan 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



All right. Good afternoon, everyone here in Denmark in Ballerup, and good morning to everyone in the United States. Welcome to the January 2020 Investor Day from here in Ballerup, Denmark for LiqTech.



My name's Robert Blum. I will be the moderator for today's event. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. It will be available both through the live webcast and by way of replay for the next 30 days. The slide presentation being utilized today is going to be available here through the webcast that I mentioned. And an agenda of today's presentation is available on the company's website. And we'll also have Sune Mathiesen, the company's Chief Executive Officer, review that here momentarily.



Before we begin the event, I'm going to read the safe harbor statement. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although the forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements a