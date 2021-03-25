Q4 2020 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to LiqTech International reports its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you very much, Tom, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss LiqTech International's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. As Tom mentioned, I'm Robert Blum of Lytham Partners, and I'll be the moderator for today's call.



Joining us on the call from the company is Sune Mathiesen, the company's Chief Executive Officer. Before I turn our call over to Sune, let me remind listeners that following the conference call, there will be an open Q&A session.



You should also note that a replay of this call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call and that a transcript of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company