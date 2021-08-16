Q2 2021 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the LiqTech International Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



All right. Thank you, Andrea, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss LiqTech International's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. I'm Robert Blum, Lytham Partners. I'll be your moderator for today's call. Joining us on today's call from the company is Sune Mathiesen, the company's Chief Executive Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Sune, let me remind listeners that following the conference call, there will be an open Q&A session. You should also note that a replay of this call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statements. This conference call m