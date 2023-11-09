Q3 2023 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the LiqTech Third Quarter Fiscal' Year 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



All right. Thanks very much, Andrea, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss LiqTech International's Third Quarter 2023 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2023. Joining us on today's call from the Company are Fei Chen Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Simon Stadil, company's Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to management, let me remind listeners that there will be an open Q&A session at the end of the call. Before I begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements reflect the good faith and judgment of managemen