Jun 12, 2019 / 05:15PM GMT
John Marchetti - Stifel Nicolaus - Analyst
Great. Good afternoon, everybody. I appreciate everybody sticking around to watch us bat cleanup here. We are very, very fortunate to have Lumentum here with us today. I don't know -- for those of you who don't know me, my name is John Marchetti. I am the senior analyst covering communication infrastructure and applied technologies here at Stifel.
And as I mentioned we have got Lumentum with us, CEO Alan Lowe, and Senior Vice President of Business Development, Chris Coldren. I am going to turn it over to Alan just to make some brief introductory remarks. I will jump in with a series of questions. And if there is something that you all would like addressed, please make sure just raise your hands and we'll try to make sure to get those questions talked to.
Alan Lowe - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President and CEO
Great, thanks, John. And thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I think it is an exciting time for us at Lumentum. I think we have been on a journey for the last four years since we spun out of JDS Uniphas
